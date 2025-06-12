Matchday 19: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

But with a 1W-12L-4D record halfway through their 2025 season, every match is essentially a must-win as Greg Vanney's group looks to go from the Western Conference basement to making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Offseason signing Lucas Sanabria and Designated Player Joseph Paintsil both scored, and goalkeeper Novak Mićović made four saves to help improve the vibes in Carson.

The LA Galaxy are fresh off their first win of the season, earning a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake before the June international window.

St. Louis will hope to rebound and complete the season sweep of LA; they earned a 3-0 win over the defending MLS Cup champions back in early March.

It was their second match since parting ways with Olof Mellberg and elevating David Critchley to interim head coach.

Meanwhile, St. Louis most recently suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the Portland Timbers on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Can head coach Wilfried Nancy's team respond and avoid slipping further down the Eastern Conference table? As spectacular as Diego Rossi 's been this year, they'll need far more than the Uruguayan star.

The Crew's most recent setback was a 5-1 defeat at Inter Miami , making it 14 goals allowed during this uncharacteristic slump.

Columbus are looking to course-correct from a recent dip, which has seen the 2023 MLS Cup champions go winless over their past six matches (0W-2L-4D).

The 'Caps, who lead the Supporters' Shield standings, travel cross-continent as owners of a club-record 11-match unbeaten run in MLS play.

Head coach Jesper Sørensen will again need to utilize the Whitecaps' depth, given numerous high-profile absences. Chief among them are top scorer Brian White (10 goals) and breakout midfielder Sebastian Berhalter , who are representing the USMNT at the Gold Cup. Ali Ahmed , Sam Adekugbe and Jayden Nelson are with Canada at the same tournament.

Vancouver are coming off a 3-0 victory over visiting rival Seattle Sounders FC , bouncing back from their defeat to Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Two of the Western Conference's finest clash when San Diego FC visit Allianz Field to take on high-flying Minnesota United.

San Diego are second in the West as they enjoy a fantastic expansion season under head coach Mikey Varas, whose team has won five of their last seven matches. That includes a 2-0 win over visiting Austin FC two weekends ago, with USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre among the goalscorers before heading to the Gold Cup.