Portland Timbers acquire Omir Fernandez from Colorado Rapids

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Omir Fernandez from the Colorado Rapids , the Western Conference clubs announced Friday.

Colorado receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and could get another $50k in conditional 2026 GAM. Fernandez is under contract with Portland through 2026 with a club option in 2027.

"We are pleased to welcome Omir to the Rose City. Our goal was to stay aggressive and continue pursuing options to strengthen the team as we headed into the close of the window," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.