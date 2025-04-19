Portland Timbers acquire Omir Fernandez from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- POR receive: Omir Fernandez
- COL receive: Up to $250k GAM
The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Omir Fernandez from the Colorado Rapids, the Western Conference clubs announced Friday.
Colorado receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and could get another $50k in conditional 2026 GAM. Fernandez is under contract with Portland through 2026 with a club option in 2027.
"We are pleased to welcome Omir to the Rose City. Our goal was to stay aggressive and continue pursuing options to strengthen the team as we headed into the close of the window," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"Omir provides us with another experienced option, and his qualities will be a valuable addition to our group."
Fernandez, 26, is in his seventh MLS season after starting as a New York Red Bulls homegrown player. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, the former US youth international signed with Colorado in free agency.
During his club career, Fernandez has 21 goals in 180 appearances across all competitions.
"We are grateful to Omir for his time spent with the club and we wish him nothing but the best in the future," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.
