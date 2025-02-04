Portland Timbers acquire Colombian defender Jimer Fory

The 22-year-old Colombian youth international defender is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Fory has 3g/8a in 128 professional appearances, featuring in his home country for Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira and Independiente. He adds depth alongside Claudio Bravo, who has been Portland's starting left back since 2021.

"One of our biggest priorities this offseason was to identify players that could strengthen the team along the back line. We are delighted with the acquisition of Jimer, and we believe he can have an immediate impact with further room for growth," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.