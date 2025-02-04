Portland Timbers acquire Colombian defender Jimer Fory

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have acquired left back Jimer Fory from Colombian top-flight side Independiente Medellín, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Colombian youth international defender is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Fory has 3g/8a in 128 professional appearances, featuring in his home country for Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira and Independiente. He adds depth alongside Claudio Bravo, who has been Portland's starting left back since 2021.
"One of our biggest priorities this offseason was to identify players that could strengthen the team along the back line. We are delighted with the acquisition of Jimer, and we believe he can have an immediate impact with further room for growth," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"His characteristics and skillset will help raise the overall level of the group, and he’s incredibly eager to make the most of the opportunity here with the Portland Timbers."
Fory joins midfielder Joao Ortiz (transfer from Independiente del Valle) and striker Kevin Kelsy (transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk) as Portland's international signings this winter.
"We have been watching Jimer for the last six months. He is an outstanding left back that can also play left center back," said head coach Phil Neville. "Jimer is brilliant in the air and is a great athlete that has huge potential."
The Timbers' 2025 season, their second under Neville, begins on Feb. 23 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're seeking a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant