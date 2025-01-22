Portland Timbers acquire striker Kevin Kelsy from Shakhtar Donetsk

The 20-year-old Venezuelan youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 and will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot. The move reportedly involved a near-$6 million transfer fee.

To complete the transaction, Portland will send up to $175,000 in General Allocation Money ($75k guaranteed GAM, $100k conditional GAM) to FC Cincinnati for Kelsy's MLS rights.

Kelsy spent the 2024 season on loan with FC Cincinnati from Shakhtar, scoring six times in 29 matches across all competitions. He placed No. 15 on last year’s 22 Under 22 rankings, a list annually recognizing MLS’s top up-and-coming talent.

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Kevin, and our staff believe he is a player that has huge potential. With support from ownership, this investment allows us to strengthen our attacking group now and Kevin’s addition will bring a different component along our front line," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.