Portland Timbers acquire striker Kevin Kelsy from Shakhtar Donetsk

The Portland Timbers have acquired striker Kevin Kelsy from Ukrainian Premier League powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Venezuelan youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 and will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot. The move reportedly involved a near-$6 million transfer fee.
To complete the transaction, Portland will send up to $175,000 in General Allocation Money ($75k guaranteed GAM, $100k conditional GAM) to FC Cincinnati for Kelsy's MLS rights.
Kelsy spent the 2024 season on loan with FC Cincinnati from Shakhtar, scoring six times in 29 matches across all competitions. He placed No. 15 on last year’s 22 Under 22 rankings, a list annually recognizing MLS’s top up-and-coming talent.
"We are delighted with the acquisition of Kevin, and our staff believe he is a player that has huge potential. With support from ownership, this investment allows us to strengthen our attacking group now and Kevin’s addition will bring a different component along our front line," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"Our club is excited to continue supporting his development and growth as a young player, and we are eager to see the influence he can have with us here in Portland."
Before joining Cincy last year, Kelsy produced 14g/4a in 68 matches spanning Shakhtar and Mineros in his native Venezuela.
Now, Kelsy joins Chilean international Felipe Mora on Portland's No. 9 depth chart. DP forward Jonathan Rodríguez can also play centrally.
"Kevin is a player that we’ve watched for months now. He’s young and one of the brightest center forwards in world football," said head coach Phil Neville.
"We’re really excited to have him join us – he’s got pace, power, a lot of development and scores goals. His great potential will fit great with the young group that we have here at Portland."
Last season, Portland were tied for the league's fourth-highest-scoring offense with 65 goals. Their attack was paced by Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Evander, as well as Rodríguez, Mora and Santiago Moreno.
The Timbers' 2025 season begins on Feb. 23 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). That is a rematch of last year's Western Conference Wild Card match, won 5-0 by Vancouver.
