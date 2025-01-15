Portland Timbers sign Ecuador international midfielder Joao Ortiz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have acquired defensive midfielder Joao Ortiz from Ecuadorian powerhouse Independiente del Valle, the club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Ecuador international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He arrives for reportedly around $1.5 million and is a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) signing.
“We are enthusiastic with adding Joao to the team, and we see him being an important contributor within our midfield group going forward,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy.
“Joao has great experience in South American competitions with both club and country, and we believe can make an immediate impact to raise the level of our group.”
Before joining Portland, Ortiz accumulated 8g/15a in 229 professional appearances – mainly featuring in Ecuador for Independiente del Valle, Delfín SC and LDU Quito.
Ortiz has played nine times for Ecuador and was on their 2024 Copa América squad.
“We are really pleased with the signing of Joao, a player that has great competition in the midfield. We’ve looked at him and been impressed with his time playing with the first team in Ecuador,” said head coach Phil Neville. “He’s strong, physical and good on the ball, and I think he will be an outstanding addition to our team being the profile that we’re looking for.”
Ortiz joins a Timbers' midfield group that includes Diego Chará, David Ayala and Cristhian Paredes.
Portland's 2025 season begins on Feb. 23 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), offering an immediate rematch of last year's Western Conference Wild Card defeat.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant