Houston Dynamo sign Jack McGlynn to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Jack McGlynn to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old US international, who joined Houston over the winter from the Philadelphia Union in one of the league's first cash-for-player trades, will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

So far, McGlynn has 2g/5a in 16 matches during his debut season with the Dynamo.

"Jack has made an immediate impact since joining Houston, excelling in the attacking midfield role with his exceptional vision, quality set piece service and danger in the attacking third,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. "He has quickly demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the top young attacking midfielders in the league.

"Jack is also proving his quality on the international stage, becoming a regular contributor in the US men’s national team player pool. We look forward to supporting his continued development as a professional and international player here in Houston."

Internationally, McGlynn has two goals in 11 caps. He helped the USMNT reach the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final vs. Mexico.