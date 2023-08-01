Portland Timbers acquire Bryan Acosta from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

POR receive: Bryan Acosta

Bryan Acosta COL receive: Up to $325k GAM

The Portland Timbers have added to their midfield, announcing Tuesday they have acquired Bryan Acosta from the Colorado Rapids.

In exchange for the Honduran international, Colorado will receive $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). An additional $175k in 2024 GAM awaits the Rapids if certain performance metrics and roster-based criteria are met.

Acosta, 29, arrives in Portland with two goals and nine assists in 100 league matches (84 starts). He is in his fifth MLS season after time at FC Dallas (2019-21) and Colorado (2022-23). Acosta boasts 62 caps with Los Catrachos.