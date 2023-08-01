Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire Bryan Acosta from Colorado Rapids

Bryan Acosta trade POR COL
Jonathan Sigal

  • POR receive: Bryan Acosta
  • COL receive: Up to $325k GAM

The Portland Timbers have added to their midfield, announcing Tuesday they have acquired Bryan Acosta from the Colorado Rapids.

In exchange for the Honduran international, Colorado will receive $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). An additional $175k in 2024 GAM awaits the Rapids if certain performance metrics and roster-based criteria are met.

Acosta, 29, arrives in Portland with two goals and nine assists in 100 league matches (84 starts). He is in his fifth MLS season after time at FC Dallas (2019-21) and Colorado (2022-23). Acosta boasts 62 caps with Los Catrachos.

"We are pleased to welcome Bryan to the Portland Timbers," general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release. "Bryan brings a wealth of experience to our club, and he provides us with another solid option in a much-needed position. He will play an important role with us as we strengthen the group in our pursuit to pick up necessary results and finish the season strong."

In Portland, Acosta will add veteran depth for their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push after central midfielders Eryk Williamson and David Ayala suffered ACL injuries early this season. In that duo’s absence, they’ve leaned heavily on a trio of Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes and Evander.

Colorado’s central midfield group has similarly had to adapt after a long-term injury; club captain Jack Price (Achilles tendon) went down a month into the 2023 season. Connor Ronan and Cole Bassett have been two mainstays in Price’s absence.

"We want to thank Bryan for his work and commitment to our club during his time with the Rapids and wish him all the best in this next stage of his career," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

These Western Conference clubs are both looking to climb above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, with Colorado (14th place) and Portland (12th) needing to make up ground following the Leagues Cup break.

