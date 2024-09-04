Disciplinary Committee Decision

Portland's Felipe Mora fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee



The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four rulings ahead of Matchday 31.

Mora fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Portland’s match against St. Louis CITY SC on August 24.

Fernández fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC forward Julián Fernández for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of New York City’s match against the Columbus Crew on August 31.

Thompson fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent in the 90th minute of Toronto’s match against D.C. United on August 31.

Julio fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 15th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the New England Revolution on August 31.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

