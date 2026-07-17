St. Louis CITY take "boost of confidence" from thrilling rivalry win

MLS is back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and as they so often do when they face off, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City served up a goal fest.

“At the same time, it keeps us on our toes in terms of being more consistent with our performance and taking care of those moments in the game.”

“It’s a good way to restart because it gives us a boost of confidence by getting the result,” head coach Yoann Damet said postgame.

The result brings the hosts level in the all-time series, which now stands at four wins apiece with three draws since St. Louis joined the league in 2023.

The latest edition of this Midwestern rivalry at Energizer Park saw St. Louis come out on top, 3-2 , in a back-and-forth affair.

Evenly matched

Though St. Louis CITY is still a young club writing its own history, matchups against other clubs from the Midwest – particularly SKC – have usually delivered. This fixture in particular has provided 43 goals in 11 meetings, averaging almost four goals a game.

“The derbies are always physical. There’s always a little bit of an extra edge, a lot of intensity,” said STL forward Simon Becher. “We knew from the first minute to the last minute it was going to be a fight, regardless of what happened.”

In this case, there were five goals. Sang-Bin Jeong and Marcel Hartel both found the net early, giving the hosts a comfortable lead. Capita Capemba cut it to a one-goal advantage before halftime with a stunning strike, and Dejan Joveljić tied it in the 76th minute in what seemed would be a decisive goal.

However, St. Louis were handed a late penalty, which Eduard Löwen expertly converted to secure the victory.

“It showed the mentality of this team that we kept going,” said Hartel.