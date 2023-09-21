Playoffs secure: St. Louis CITY chase next "landmark" in historic season

There are elements of coach talk in Carnell’s remarks, of not looking too far ahead. But that mantra’s served the first-year club well, defying expectations both external and internal to a 15W-10L-5D record (50 points) before Saturday’s test at Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

In the sprint towards Decision Day on Oct. 21, St. Louis are the third expansion team (excluding the shootout era) to produce at least 50 points and make the playoffs. They could surpass the expansion-season points record LAFC (57) own and build upon several records they claimed during a head-turning start to life in MLS.

“We've created something that people respect and I think that's what we wanted to achieve, just to get our spot in the league, to get respect, to be competitive,” said Carnell, before referencing the LAFC draw. “I think we showed that all last night against the Rolls Royce of the league. We get a point from it, not three. But I think we grew a lot more and one more step in the right direction.”