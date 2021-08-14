Piece by piece: Nashville SC install first seats at new stadium

Nashville SC fans have been lifted out of their seats by the club’s play for much of their year-and-a-half existence in Major League Soccer.

And now those same fans will be excited to see the first seats installed in the club’s new stadium.

As the latest milestone in the construction of a stadium that's scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2022 season, the first seats – colored blue, yellow and white – were recently screwed into concrete bleachers.

With 30,000 seats, Nashville SC Stadium, located at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, is being touted as the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States. The club currently calls Nissan Stadium home.

Nashville are fifth in the Eastern Conference and undefeated in 11 home games with a 6-0-5 record ahead of a Week 19 showdown against D.C. United on Sunday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

