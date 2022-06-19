Picture-perfect: Orlando City's DPs show brilliance against Houston Dynamo 

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Did Orlando City SC’s brass create their opener from Saturday’s home match vs. Houston Dynamo FC in a lab?

Okay, we know that didn’t actually happen – but it’s certainly got head coach Oscar Pareja, EVP of soccer operations Luis Muzzi and others smiling ear-to-ear following an offseason of high-end roster change.

It featured a tic-tac-toe sequence from their three Designated Players, with Mauricio Pereyra picking out Facundo Torres’ run before Ercan Kara banged home a low cross at the back post.

A 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, just as they drew it up as that trio further meshes.

This past offseason saw the Lions remake their attack, with captain Nani, now-Chicago Fire FC winger Chris Mueller and US men’s national team striker Daryl Dike all departing. Nani was on a DP deal before joining then-Serie A side Venezia, Mueller went to Scotland's Hibernian on a free transfer and Dike was transferred to England's West Brom for a reported $9.5 million plus incentives. Oh, and Pereyra’s deal had expired.

Where were the goals going to come from, many wondered.

But the No. 10 spot was secured when Pereyra rejoined last December on a one-year DP deal. Then two more DPs came, with Torres arriving on a club-record deal from Uruguay’s Peñarol and Kara signing from Austria’s Rapid Vienna. Torres is their new dynamic winger, while Kara’s the target-man and No. 9.

Are their connections approaching muscle memory territory? Perhaps not yet; it's only MLS Week 15. But with a combined eight goals and 14 assists, they’re definitely on the right track.

Orlando City SC Ercan Kara Mauricio Pereyra Facundo Torres

Related Stories

All-new "Unity" pre-match tops available
MLS and Black Players for Change commemorate Juneteenth with “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers and auction
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 14 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
“It’s a relief”: Chicago Fire snap 10-game winless streak with victory over DC United

“It’s a relief”: Chicago Fire snap 10-game winless streak with victory over DC United
"It was special": 10-man Austin overcome odds at Montréal via Maxi Urruti magic

"It was special": 10-man Austin overcome odds at Montréal via Maxi Urruti magic
Picture-perfect: Orlando City's DPs show brilliance against Houston Dynamo 

Picture-perfect: Orlando City's DPs show brilliance against Houston Dynamo 
Western Conference Final preview? “Playoff-type soccer” in Sounders-LAFC draw
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Western Conference Final preview? “Playoff-type soccer” in Sounders-LAFC draw
Carlos Vela leaves door open for LAFC exit: "This is business"

Carlos Vela leaves door open for LAFC exit: "This is business"
Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth

Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes | June 18, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes | June 18, 2022
GOAL: Jefferson Savarino, Real Salt Lake - 81st minute
0:59

GOAL: Jefferson Savarino, Real Salt Lake - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 18, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 18, 2022
SAVE: JT Marcinkowski, San Jose Earthquakes - 48th minute
0:25

SAVE: JT Marcinkowski, San Jose Earthquakes - 48th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10