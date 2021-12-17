Mauricio Pereyra returns to Orlando City SC for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have brought back attacking midfielder Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year Designated Player deal, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old Uruguayan was out of contract after the Lions’ 2021 campaign, and his return leaves them with two open DP spots in preparations for the 2022 season.

“Mauricio has proven to be a true leader both on and off the field, and we are very excited to have him return for another season here in Orlando,” Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release.