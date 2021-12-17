Mauricio Pereyra returns to Orlando City SC for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have brought back attacking midfielder Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year Designated Player deal, the club announced Friday.
The 31-year-old Uruguayan was out of contract after the Lions’ 2021 campaign, and his return leaves them with two open DP spots in preparations for the 2022 season.
“Mauricio has proven to be a true leader both on and off the field, and we are very excited to have him return for another season here in Orlando,” Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release.
“In addition to his skill on the field, we know Mauricio will bring our roster together, which will feature some new faces next season. The locker room intangibles are just as important to our club, so it was very a high priority for us to keep someone like him for both his technical quality and personal character.”
Since joining Orlando in 2019, Pereyra has recorded three goals and 22 assists across 51 games (45 starts). He’s played a key role in head coach Oscar Pareja’s team making back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances.
Before heading to Exploria Stadium, Pereyra featured for Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.