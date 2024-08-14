Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlán FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

The Philadelphia Union return home Saturday night for a Leagues Cup quarterfinal, looking to eliminate Mexican underdogs Mazatlán FC.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 17 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania
The winner will face Columbus Crew or New York City FC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Group Stage: East 4 winner
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal
- Round of 16: 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati
Last season, Philadelphia reached the Leagues Cup semifinals before losing to eventual champions Inter Miami CF. Now, can last year’s third-place winners return to that stage and possibly go further?
Union coach Jim Curtin will certainly believe so, especially with goalkeeper Andre Blake back from injury and striker Tai Baribo in the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead with five goals.
For Philadelphia, it’s all about limiting mistakes and carrying forward momentum from their 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16.
- Group Stage: East 5 runner-up
- Round of 32: 2-1 win at D.C. United
- Round of 16: 2-2 draw vs. Cruz Azul (3-1 PKs)
Mazatlán embraced the underdog role in the Round of 16 vs. Cruz Azul. Bryan Colula and Édgar Bárcenas scored in the first half, then goalkeeper Ricardo Gutiérrez came up huge in penalty kicks – all after the LIGA MX Apertura co-leaders equalized at 2-2.
Now, Mazatlán will look to defeat a third MLS side during Leagues Cup. They earned a knockout-round berth with a 2-0 win over Nashville SC and staved off D.C. United, 2-1, in the Round of 32.
Does more magic await Ismael Rescalvo's side?