Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlán FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

The Philadelphia Union return home Saturday night for a Leagues Cup quarterfinal, looking to eliminate Mexican underdogs Mazatlán FC.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The winner will face Columbus Crew or New York City FC in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

Group Stage: East 4 winner

East 4 winner Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal

2-0 win vs. CF Montréal Round of 16: 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati

Last season, Philadelphia reached the Leagues Cup semifinals before losing to eventual champions Inter Miami CF. Now, can last year’s third-place winners return to that stage and possibly go further?

Union coach Jim Curtin will certainly believe so, especially with goalkeeper Andre Blake back from injury and striker Tai Baribo in the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead with five goals.