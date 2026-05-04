Made for prime time: Austin FC stars return in latest marquee win

Austin FC are proving that when the lights are brightest, they rise to the occasion.

“I think we came out on the front foot,” Ramírez said. “In the first half, we just witnessed [St. Louis goalkeeper Roman] Bürki put on an incredible performance and then continued in the second half and finally broke through. Good to get back-to-back wins and continue to build on it.”

Christian Ramírez also played a starring role Sunday, scoring the opening goal in the 69th minute and setting up Uzuni for Austin’s insurance tally 12 minutes later. The veteran forward now has 80 goal contributions (58g/22a) in 195 career matches.

As was the case in a 2-0 Copa Tejas victory over Houston Dynamo FC in Matchday 10’s Walmart Saturday Showdown, Myrto Uzuni found the back of the net. The club record signing now has 4g/4a on the season, two goals shy of his goals total in 27 matches a year ago.

Back in Verde

The match also marked Brandon Vázquez's long-awaited return from injury. The USMNT forward, who tore his ACL on July 8, 2025, came on for Uzuni for the final moments of the match. And homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff made his 2026 debut off the substitute’s bench following sports hernia surgery in January.

“Nico [Estévez, head coach] said it this week, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for to have everybody healthy and available. We just have to continue to compete and the results will start to trickle our way,” Ramírez said.

“But it’s great to see those guys back, especially Brandon. I’ve seen how hard he’s been working and grown close with him in my short time here. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Added Estévez of Vazquez: "Brandon is a player who’s loved by his teammates, the staff and the fans. He’s a player who leaves it all on the field. And off of it, he’s very dedicated to the club.