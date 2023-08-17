Philadelphia Union vs. CF Monterrey: How to watch & stream | Leagues Cup

The Philadelphia Union can still earn a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot via their Leagues Cup performance, a task they'll look to complete in Saturday's Third-Place Game against Liga MX side CF Monterrey.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are the last Mexican team standing in Leagues Cup and have already booked a 2024 CCC spot by virtue of their performance in the 2022-23 Liga MX aggregate table. That leaves bragging rights, prize money and pride as primary drivers for Rayados.

If Philadelphia win at Subaru Park, they'll qualify for next year's continental club competition as a Round One team – hoping to build off CCC semifinal performances from 2021 and 2023. Further, a Union victory ensures Leagues Cup's top three finishers would be solely MLS teams as Nashville SC host Inter Miami CF in the Final later Saturday evening.

Philadelphia tried to stop the Lionel Messi show in Tuesday's semifinal, but were overrun by Inter Miami's new-look squad in a 4-1 defeat. Standout goalkeeper Andre Blake had an uncharacteristically down night, and Philly's finishing was poor, even though Dániel Gazdag returned following a knee injury. Perhaps striker Julián Carranza (hamstring) will be healthy enough to start and bring final-third sharpness.

Pursuing a bounce-back result, head coach Jim Curtin's team will look to defeat a third Liga MX team during their Leagues Cup campaign. They thrashed Club Tijuana and Querétaro FC by a combined 8-2 scoreline in the Group Stage, but needed a 101st-minute winner in the quarterfinal rematch against Querétaro to eke out a 2-1 victory.