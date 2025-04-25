Charlotte FC waive midfielder Ben Bender

The first overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, the 24-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Crown, making 61 appearances across all competitions and recording 8g/8a.

He also spent part of the 2024 season on loan at USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“Ben has been with us since our inaugural season, and we’re thankful for all his contributions to the club over the past four years,” said general manager Zoran Krneta. “His playing time has decreased over the past two seasons, and he found it difficult to break into the team. Consistent minutes are crucial to development as a young player, so we believe this move is in the best interest of both parties.

"With our current roster construction, including the addition of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to strengthen our backline following injuries to two of our fullbacks, we needed to free up space on our senior roster which led us to make this difficult decision.”

Following Bender's departure, Charlotte's midfield is highlighted by Spanish playmaker Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico and club captain Ashley Westwood.