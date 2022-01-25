Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Anton Sorenson

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed left back Anthony “Anton” Sorenson as a homegrown player, the club announced Tuesday.

Sorenson, 19, joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year. He’s competed in the Union Academy since 2019.

“Anton is a promising young player and a natural left-footed defender that will be a valuable addition to our backline,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He is an attacking-minded outside back who looks to play forward quickly in transition. His mentality, aggression and physical skills provide a platform for Anton to become a valuable player as he develops further."

While competing with Union II in the USL Championship, he has one goal across 12 appearances (11 starts).

Originally born in Haiti, Sorenson has also featured in several US youth national teams, most notably helping the U-17s finish third in the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy.

