Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Anton Sorenson

Sorenson, 19, joins on a two-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year. He’s competed in the Union Academy since 2019.

“Anton is a promising young player and a natural left-footed defender that will be a valuable addition to our backline,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He is an attacking-minded outside back who looks to play forward quickly in transition. His mentality, aggression and physical skills provide a platform for Anton to become a valuable player as he develops further."