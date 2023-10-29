Philadelphia Union send message in playoff opener: "Don't forget about us"

"Overall, we're a tough out. When this group plays in elimination games, whether it's [Concacaf] Champions League , whether it's Leagues Cup , whether it's playoffs – we don't fold and just lose. We're a team that's tough to play against. So this format, it suits us."

But following Saturday's comprehensive 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution to open his team's Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, head coach Jim Curtin had a simple message for anyone who might think Philly aren't a force to be reckoned with.

"We had a good performance, but we still have things we can improve on. But overall, again, don't forget about this group. We can still beat some teams, that's for sure."

"Could it have been six or seven [to] zero? I would have been happier with that," Curtin said. "It could have been a lot easier, could've avoided some yellow cards at the end there. But overall a win is a win at this point, and it's a big win.

Playing a Revs side that finished level with them on points this season (55), the Union were all over the visitors in the first half, taking an ultimately insurmountable 3-0 lead via strikes from Dániel Gazdag , Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel . If anything, Curtin said he felt his side left a fair amount on the table, potentially foreshadowing even better form for Game 2 at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 8.

The three-goal outburst was a welcome sight for Philadelphia after winning just two of their last nine stretch-run matches. As Curtin pointed out, though, they ground out six draws over that period, showcasing a hard-to-beat nature that tends to pay dividends come playoff time.

"We don't get beat either, though," Curtin said. "So that's the one thing, we'll still, even on the road, we'll take pride in that. Not a lot of teams have beaten us over the last 15. Of course we want more wins and we know that, and I think the fans feel the same way. But I think the fact that we don't concede a lot, the fact that we can push teams to the limit and keep a clean sheet, that might be all it takes in this next game and you go to PKs and you win it.