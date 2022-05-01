Philadelphia Union’s Mikael Uhre makes history with first goal at GEODIS Park vs. Nashville SC

“Let my people goal,” said Nashville SC 's Soccer Moses… but this time it wasn’t his people, at first.

Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre will go down in history as the first goalscorer at GEODIS Park, after he opened the count at the new arena in the 66th minute.

A bad giveaway by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar gifted the ball to Daniel Gazdag, who provided a long pass into space to Uhre. The Danish Designated Player cut back before placing the ball in the back of the net, silencing the 30,000 fans who came to the GEODIS Park opening.