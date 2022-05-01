Philadelphia Union’s Mikael Uhre makes history with first goal at GEODIS Park vs. Nashville SC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

“Let my people goal,” said Nashville SC's Soccer Moses… but this time it wasn’t his people, at first.

Mikael-Uhre-HEA
Mikael Uhre
Forward · Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre will go down in history as the first goalscorer at GEODIS Park, after he opened the count at the new arena in the 66th minute.

A bad giveaway by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar gifted the ball to Daniel Gazdag, who provided a long pass into space to Uhre. The Danish Designated Player cut back before placing the ball in the back of the net, silencing the 30,000 fans who came to the GEODIS Park opening.

Celebrations resumed after Nashville found an equalizer soon after Jose Martinez handled the ball in the box. Randall Leal scored the ensuing penalty kick in the 85th minute.

Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere in stadium opener
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1
Nashville SC rock out to Tommy Shaw’s guitar riff, unveil first tifo at GEODIS Park
More News
More News
"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere in stadium opener
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere in stadium opener
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 1
Philadelphia Union’s Mikael Uhre makes history with first goal at GEODIS Park vs. Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union’s Mikael Uhre makes history with first goal at GEODIS Park vs. Nashville SC
Nashville SC rock out to Tommy Shaw’s guitar riff, unveil first tifo at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC rock out to Tommy Shaw’s guitar riff, unveil first tifo at GEODIS Park
Recap: NYCFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Recap: NYCFC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0
"It's no small feat": New York Red Bulls enter record books with road winning streak 

"It's no small feat": New York Red Bulls enter record books with road winning streak 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union | May 01, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union | May 01, 2022
PK GOAL: Randall Leal, Nashville SC - 85th minute
0:50

PK GOAL: Randall Leal, Nashville SC - 85th minute
PENALTY: Jose Martinez, Philadelphia Union - 83rd minute
0:35

PENALTY: Jose Martinez, Philadelphia Union - 83rd minute
GOAL: Mikael Uhre, Philadelphia Union - 66th minute
0:51

GOAL: Mikael Uhre, Philadelphia Union - 66th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10