Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union star Dániel Gazdag netted his third career MLS hat trick to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 28.

The Hungarian international guided his team to a resounding 3-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night. The midfielder opened the scoring in the 10th minute before notching a brace in the 39th minute and completing his hat trick one minute before added time to ensure back-to-back wins for Philadelphia.

With the trio of goals, Gazdag has found the back of the net 14 times this season, which is fourth across MLS. Since entering the league in 2021, he has scored 54 goals and added 28 assists in 110 matches.

Gazdag's eight multi-goal games and three hat tricks are the most in club history. His first goal marked his 80th goal contribution with Philadelphia, joining Sébastien Le Toux (100) as the only players in Union history with at least 80 goals and assists for the club.