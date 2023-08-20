Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"

The disappointment was still there, the wound from not hosting the Leagues Cup Final at Subaru Park because of a subpar outing in a semifinal defeat to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF .

“Tonight was let's get back to the 4-4-2 diamond, let's run, let's fight, let’s be together,” Curtin said. “If we make a mistake, we pick up the guy and help them out. We bail them out with some dirty running and recovery runs, so I think we looked like ourselves and that was important.”

That could have further complicated things for the Union, especially after changing tactics in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to Inter Miami.

As such, Rayados fielded a talented, but young squad, a rotated group from the one Curtin said “played the best in this whole competition in terms of the most attractive attacking soccer, the most dangerous team.”

CF Monterrey didn’t have the same motivation, having already clinched their berth in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup via their Liga MX performance.

“Good performance, we're happy about it,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said postgame Saturday. “Great to get a Champions [Cup] berth, a real professional performance from the group where it's not easy to get up for this type of a game, but I thought they did really well.”

But the motivation was simple for the Philadelphia Union – a win would clinch a spot back in the Concacaf Champions Cup . The hosts did exactly that via a 3-0 victory against a rotated CF Monterrey, and did so by looking like the Union.

Philadelphia benefitted from a hot start – Jesús Bueno opened the scoring inside the first minute – and took a two-goal advantage into the locker room on Mikael Uhre’s strike in first-half stoppage time.

And then Alejandro Bedoya came off the bench to put the match away with a 69th-minute goal, an important moment for the captain, who is returning from injury, and the rest of the Union.

“He's an incredible player, incredible person and to get him back now for the most important part of the season where we have now 11 games in the league – six at home, five away against some good teams for sure – but we need him at his max,” Curtin said. “It’s a great time to get him back going into the playoffs.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Union from a third-place finish in a competition with 47 teams to the MLS regular season, where they'll head to Audi Field to take on D.C United next Saturday.

When the regular season paused for the first-of-its-kind World Cup-style club competition, Philadelphia are third in the Eastern Conference with 40 points from 23 matches.