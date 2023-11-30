Alejandro Bedoya receives 2023 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya has received the 2023 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award – an honor given to players for charitable and social impact work that creates sustainable communities, fosters equity and inclusion, and enriches the lives of those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m honored to be in the company of the other finalists for this award as well as all players who use their platforms to prioritize driving progress in their communities. We are all making a difference in the areas that mean so much to us.”

“I’m proud to receive this coveted award and to be recognized for my efforts to help drive positive change in the Philadelphia community, a cause that is of great importance to me,” said Bedoya, who was previously named the 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year .

During MLS Cup presented by Audi, Audi will present Bedoya with a $100,000 contribution to his chosen nonprofit organization – The Philadelphia Equity Alliance . In partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, Bedoya works hand in hand with the Philadelphia Equity Alliance to work towards reducing poverty and promoting inclusive and resilient economic growth by advancing collaborative solutions around educational equity, community safety, and growing Black and Brown jobs and businesses.

Back to Back for Ale! Alejandro Bedoya's impact on and off the field has been recognized once again by @MLS . 🗞️: https://t.co/7iNXsB98Jz pic.twitter.com/Gu1mauCHYV

A highly respected leader in MLS and in global soccer, Bedoya helped his club earn a spot in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. A star in Philadelphia since he joined the club in 2016, Bedoya has led the team to the playoffs every season.

The finalists for this year’s Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award – Bedoya, Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) and Taylor Washington (Nashville SC) – were determined by a selection committee comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff, and members of the media.

Throughout 2023, Audi, MLS and The Players’ Tribune teamed up to create the “Celebrating Impact” content series to amplify the work of MLS players in their communities and place a spotlight on the causes they are most passionate about. In honor of Bedoya’s work driving progress off the field, he was the first player featured in May and received a $20,000 contribution for his organization from the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund.

“We’re pleased to congratulate Alejandro Bedoya on becoming the first recipient of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award,” said Adam Perez, brand partnerships & experience senior specialist, Audi of America. “Through the continued growth of the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, we hope to support players in their efforts to drive progress in communities across the country. Audi is proud to recognize the positive community engagement of players like Alejandro and those others featured in the 'Celebrating Impact' content series as they work to foster equity and inclusion and create sustainable local communities.”

The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has funded over $4 million to support MLS academies – making an immeasurable impact on the lives and playing careers of young soccer players.