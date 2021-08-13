Philadelphia Union lament fine margins after CCL loss to America: "The little things went against us"

As Curtin had warned pregame , this intense environment often punishes the slightest missteps and the two-goal cushion gifted by Martinez’s PK foul may prove to be the costliest. The hard-tackling Venezuelan defensive midfielder had started the trouble by coughing up the ball under Las Aguilas’ press as Philly tried to build out of the back, then compounded matters by rashly sliding in to close down Sanchez some 16 yards out from Andre Blake ’s goal.

“He takes risks, obviously. We have to work on taking calculated risks, but you have to live with it,” said Curtin of Brujo. “There’s going to be highs, there's going to be lows, there’s going to be mistakes, there's going to be great plays, too. So I love the way Jose plays, I always want him to play the same way. In that instance, if you had it back, he had plenty of time to just clear the ball, and the play is over and you live to fight another day. It was at a point in the match where I felt like we were under control and comfortable. So it's disappointing, and the game changed, obviously.”