Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg

Jaime Uribarri

The Philadelphia Union must either win or tie at Mexico's Estadio Hidalgo next week to stay alive in the Concacaf Champions Cup, after playing to a scoreless home draw against Pachuca in Tuesday night's Round of 16 first leg.

After a three-game injury layover, returning goalkeeper Andre Blake (adductor) put up a clean sheet against the Liga MX Clausura co-leaders at Subaru Park.

But Pachuca's Carlos Moreno was arguably the busier of the two 'keepers in the early stages, most notably denying Mikael Uhre in an excellent 1v1 opportunity for the Danish striker in the 7th minute.

The visitors thought they had the opener within reach just before the break, only for Video Review to overturn a penalty handball call against Nathan Harriel due to a previous handball in the Pachuca build-up.

It was anybody's game in the second frame, with Philly's best chance going over the crossbar when Daniel Gazdag attempted to chip Moreno in the 77th minute.

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Subaru Park has long been a fortress for Philadelphia, who surely would prefer to be traveling to Estadio Hidalgo with a lead. The promising news is Jim Curtin and Co.'s last visit to Mexico ended in a 2-2 draw against Atlas in last season's CCC quarterfinals - a result that would return them to that stage of the tournament.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: How more favorable would Leg 2 be for the Union been had Uhre buried this early chance?
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Back in goal, club legend Andre Blake offered assurance with three saves and - more importantly - offered the Union hope ahead of next week in Mexico.

Jaime Uribarri
