Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg

The Philadelphia Union must either win or tie at Mexico's Estadio Hidalgo next week to stay alive in the Concacaf Champions Cup , after playing to a scoreless home draw against Pachuca in Tuesday night's Round of 16 first leg.

After a three-game injury layover, returning goalkeeper Andre Blake (adductor) put up a clean sheet against the Liga MX Clausura co-leaders at Subaru Park.

But Pachuca's Carlos Moreno was arguably the busier of the two 'keepers in the early stages, most notably denying Mikael Uhre in an excellent 1v1 opportunity for the Danish striker in the 7th minute.

The visitors thought they had the opener within reach just before the break, only for Video Review to overturn a penalty handball call against Nathan Harriel due to a previous handball in the Pachuca build-up.