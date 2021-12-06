Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin proud but haunted by Eastern Conference Final defeat

The moment, as unlikely as it might have seemed, was there for the Philadelphia Union . The club, missing 11 players, including several starters due to MLS Health and Safety protocols, had just taken the lead in the second half of the Eastern Conference Final.

“I think after we scored the goal, the first goal, I think we needed to get a period to get the crowd into it, to have a five-minute window where now it puts a little stress and pressure on New York City, maybe they start to throw numbers forward and we can hit them on the counter, but they scored right away,” Union coach Jim Curtin said after the match, adding “maybe it's the excitement, we got a little bit opened up and they made a play and scored so that kind of cancelled that goal out.”

Maxi Moralez leveled less than two minutes later and Talles Magno came off the bench to win it two minutes from full time as NYCFC rallied to a 2-1 win that booked their spot in MLS Cup 2021.

It was a critical time, one Jim Curtin said they’ve handled well throughout the season. But that wasn’t the case in the biggest game in club history.

The sellout crowd at Subaru Park, who were loud and singing throughout, trying to will their shorthanded squad to a first-ever MLS Cup, roared. The Union, thanks to an NYCFC own goal, were less than 30 minutes from a first-ever MLS Cup Final appearance.

Eleven Philly players missing was the storyline that dominated the lead-up to both teams' first-ever Eastern Conference Final appearance. But it was the performance by players who stepped into new or advanced roles that dominated the match’s tight 90 minutes.

“I can't get proud when we lose, but at the same time this is about as unique a set of circumstances as you can have in the game,” Curtin said. “However many starters you want to call it for us, you know, I'd say we had six, seven guys that have been consistently starting for us during the year that weren't even present. So for what we gave, for the intensity that the guys showed on the field, it still hurts that we lost. But I'm still proud of the group.”

Curtin, who was forced to add three players to his roster on Saturday, joked that the unprecedented situation was reflected in the locker room when he was writing the team messages before opening kick.

“There are a couple of names I didn't know how to spell quite yet,” he said. “So you know, I had to do some peeking at the backs of jerseys, which is a situation that was unique for sure.”

Curtin lauded the effort of those players, specifically citing veteran Aurélien Collin, who logged a stellar 90 minutes at center back after not playing a single regular-season minute over the last two years combined.