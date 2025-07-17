Texas Together: MLS expands support for communities impacted by floods

As communities across Texas begin to recover from the devastating floods that have displaced families and disrupted lives, Major League Soccer is standing in solidarity with those impacted – using the platform of All-Star Week to honor, uplift and mobilize support.
Through the previously announced $500,000 donation to support flood relief, MLS and its Texas clubs – Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC – have taken an initial step toward aiding recovery. Now, through the league’s #TexasTogether campaign, MLS is expanding its efforts – inviting fans, partners, and the global soccer community to join in and help drive meaningful impact.
“The devastation caused by the floods in Texas has had an enormous impact on so many lives and communities, and our hearts are with every family navigating loss and uncertainty,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
“At moments like this, sport has the power to bring people together – not just in solidarity, but in action. During our All-Star Week, we hope to honor the resilience of the people of Texas, recognize the extraordinary efforts of first responders, and contribute to the recovery process in a way that is lasting and meaningful.”
The campaign will be woven into All-Star Week in meaningful and visible ways:
On-Field Tribute
Ahead of the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, the league will honor the victims of the Texas floods and recognize first responders and local members of the soccer community for their strength and service.
Jersey Patches & Green Bracelets
MLS and LIGA MX players will wear #TexasTogether jersey patches, and green bracelets will be distributed and worn throughout All-Star Week – symbolizing unity and support for the Texas community.
Online Jersey Auction: Together for Texas All-Star Auction
As part of the Together for Texas All-Star Auction, fans can bid on signed MLS and LIGA MX All-Star jerseys, with 100% of proceeds going directly to flood relief efforts across Texas. The campaign will be supported across League and club channels, broadcast integrations, and signage at key All-Star events, including QR codes to drive awareness and participation.
As part of this campaign, MLS is also using the global reach of All-Star Week to raise awareness and inspire action beyond the stadium. The MLS All-Star Game (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) will be available in more than 100 countries and regions – helping extend the #TexasTogether message to a global audience and inviting soccer fans everywhere to show their support.
These initiatives aim to bring people together – not just to raise awareness, but to offer tangible support to those who need it most. From stadium moments to online engagement, #TexasTogether reflects MLS and the soccer community’s commitment to standing with Texas during this difficult time and in the weeks ahead.
Together, we can help. #TexasTogether