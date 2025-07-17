Texas Together: MLS expands support for communities impacted by floods

“The devastation caused by the floods in Texas has had an enormous impact on so many lives and communities, and our hearts are with every family navigating loss and uncertainty,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“At moments like this, sport has the power to bring people together – not just in solidarity, but in action. During our All-Star Week, we hope to honor the resilience of the people of Texas, recognize the extraordinary efforts of first responders, and contribute to the recovery process in a way that is lasting and meaningful.”