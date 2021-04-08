Health and Safety Protocols for 2021 MLS season

Major League Soccer today provided updates and insights into the Health, Safety and Medical Protocols for the 2021 MLS season. The protocols build on the COVID-19 prevention, screening, and monitoring efforts implemented last year, when the league returned to play with the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, and continued through the 2020 season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and MLS Cup.

In addition to the In-Market Operations Manual and Medical Manual that are provided to each club with detailed health and safety standards and guidelines for their players, staffs, and facilities, a 2021 MLS Health & Safety presentation has also been distributed to all 27 clubs in English, Spanish, and French as an educational tool for players and team staffs.

All policies and protocols have been developed by MLS's medical department, in consultation with infectious disease specialists and based on guidance from government health authorities, as well as in collaboration with the MLS Players Association.

Team delegations will continue to travel via charter flights during the pandemic. In addition, clubs must limit bus capacities to 50% for travel and transfers with seating configured to provide as many seats, rows, and free space between passengers as possible.

Any individual entering club facilities, including all players and other essential personnel, are required to wear face masks and, where appropriate, additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

High-Risk Behavior

High-risk behavior includes engaging in activities where physical distancing is not observed between different groups and/or face masks are not worn by all participants. A list of activities considered to be High-risk behavior is detailed in the player and staff educational presentation (slide show above) and In-Market Operations Manual provided to clubs.

Players or staff members who have engaged in high-risk behavior will be required to quarantine for five days, unable to participate in group training or matches and conduct daily testing for 14 days.