Philadelphia Union face health and safety absences for Eastern Conference Final

Curtin declined to give a firm number on players currently in flux, noting the situation is fluid and can change at any moment.

“We were able to return to practice today,” Curtin told media. “We hope to have as many players available as possible for our game against NYCFC.”

Union head coach Jim Curtin revealed Friday that the Union have several players in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19, leading to Thursday's training being canceled before their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs match against New York City FC on Sunday at Subaru Park (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

The Union’s Round One playoff match against the New York Red Bulls came without starters Jamiro Monteiro and Olivier Mbaizo, as both missed due to health and safety protocols. That match was decided by a 123rd-minute golazo from Jakob Glesnes. It took penalties for the Union to advance past Nashville SC in the Conference Semifinals.

Now, the East's No. 2 seed may be down several players for Sunday.

“Our players have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Curtin said. “I know they’ll be brave even in the adversity that we’re facing. We’ve stepped up in big moments all year long. Be it international absences, the challenges of Concacaf, players losing loved ones. Adversity on and off the field, this group always finds a way to step up. We will make our fans proud.”

NYCFC won’t be at full-strength, either.

The Cityzens lost key players Anton Tinnerholm (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Keaton Parks (leg blood clot) to injury before the playoffs started. Further, Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos will be suspended after being red-carded in the club’s win over New England on Tuesday.