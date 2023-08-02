Philadelphia Union acquire Israeli striker Tai Baribo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have enhanced their attack, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Israeli international striker Tai Baribo from Australian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC. The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Baribo arrives after scoring 37 goals in 73 games across all competitions for Wolfsberger. He’s also struck three times in 11 matches for Israel since making his national team debut in March 2022.

“In just two years playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, Tai has proven himself to be an incredibly dangerous and productive striker,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.