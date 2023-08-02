Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union acquire Israeli striker Tai Baribo

The Philadelphia Union have enhanced their attack, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Israeli international striker Tai Baribo from Australian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC. The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Baribo arrives after scoring 37 goals in 73 games across all competitions for Wolfsberger. He’s also struck three times in 11 matches for Israel since making his national team debut in March 2022.

“In just two years playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, Tai has proven himself to be an incredibly dangerous and productive striker,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“We are continuously looking to add to the quality of our roster, and having one of the top scorers in the Austrian league join us will help build on the success of this team. We look forward to seeing what he’ll contribute the rest of this season and going forward.”

Baribo joins Mikael Uhre and Julián Carranza, two of Philadelphia’s Designated Players, as strikers for head coach Jim Curtin to choose from. The Union also boast Joaquín Torres, Quinn Sullivan and Chris Donovan as options in the attack, providing considerable depth and formation flexibility as they seek an MLS Cup return in 2023.

Baribo is Philadelphia’s second addition of the Secondary Transfer Window after they acquired defender Olwethu Makhanya from the South African first division.

Philadelphia, reigning Eastern Conference champions, are right in the trophy hunt with two-thirds of their season completed. The club sits third in the East, on track for another Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push.

