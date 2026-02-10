Philadelphia Union acquire forward Agustín Anello

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Agustín Anello from Uruguayan top-flight side Boston River, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old former US youth international is signed through the 2028-29 season with an option for 2029-30. He arrives for a reported $2.5 million transfer fee.

Anello produced 12g/3a in 57 appearances since joining Boston River in September 2024. A veteran of 130 professional club matches, he's also featured for Belgium's Lommel SK, Croatia's Hajduk Split, and Dutch sides Sparta Rotterdam and SC Cambuur.

Born in Florida to Argentine parents, Anello made two appearances for the US U-23s in late 2023.

“Agustín is a versatile, dynamic attacker,” said Union head coach Bradley Carnell. “His development in Europe, combined with his recent breakout in Uruguay, reflects a clear upward trajectory.

"As a domestic player with US youth national team experience, he fits our profile well, and we’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”

Anello is the Union's second attacking acquisition from abroad this winter, following club-record signing Ezekiel Alladoh.

The club moved on from strikers Tai Baribo (trade to D.C. United) and Mikael Uhre (out of contract) after their Supporters' Shield-winning 2025 season.

Philadelphia begin their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 at D.C. (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll also compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup.