Philadelphia Union acquire Colombian defender Geiner Martínez

The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Geiner Martínez from Uruguayan first-division side CA Juventud, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Colombian center back is under contract through the 2027-2028 season with options through the 2029-30 season.

Martínez has scored four goals in 51 appearances (all competitions) spanning stints with Juventud and Central Español, both in Uruguay. He recently helped Juventud earn a historic promotion and qualify for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

"Geiner is a young, strong player who brings intensity and a physical presence to our backline," said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell.

"The experience he’s gained through earning promotion in two consecutive seasons is valuable; he is a competitor and dedicated to defending within our identity. We look forward to getting him integrated quickly with the team."

Martínez is the Union's third defender signed this winter; they previously acquired Danish center back Japhet Sery Larsen and US youth international Finn Sundstrom.

Earlier this winter, the Union traded former MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes to the LA Galaxy and transferred three-time MLS All-Star Kai Wagner to EFL Championship side Birmingham City.

Philly's 2026 season starts on Feb. 21 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).