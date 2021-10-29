Philadelphia's Kacper Przybylko top scorer of 2021 Concacaf Champions League

Przybylko tallied a tournament-leading five goals, helping Philadelphia reach the semifinals before they bowed out 4-0 to Club America on aggregate. The Union had booked a CCL spot by winning the 2020 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko has finished as the highest scorer in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League after this year’s edition ended Thursday with Liga MX’s CF Monterrey downing Club America to book a FIFA Club World Cup spot.

Along the way, the Polish forward scored twice in their Round of 16 series against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. He then scored three times (and added an assist) in their quarterfinal series against fellow MLS side Atlanta United.

As the Union chase a 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, Przybylko is their top scorer with 11 goals and four assists in 32 games (27 starts).