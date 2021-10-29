Liga MX's CF Monterrey wins 2021 Concacaf Champions League final over Club America

CF Monterrey were already the team of the last decade in Concacaf. They may also be the team of the next one after securing their fifth Concacaf Champions League crown with a 1-0 win over Club America in Thursday night's 2021 final.

Rogelio Funes Mori scored the eventual winner after only nine minutes, taking advantage of Sebastian Caceres' clearance attempt gone nightmarishly wrong for a simple finish at the back post.

But Rayados had to work enormously hard to secure their fifth continental crown and secure passage to the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup this December in an enthralling final, with relentless chances at both ends.

Monterrey's Vincent Janssen came closest to putting the match away in the second half when his effort was cleared off the goal line by a Las Aguilas defender. At the other end, America substitute Federico Vinas struck the crossbar deep into second-half stoppage time.

Monterrey are now the fourth club to win at least five Concacaf titles, pulling level with CF Pachuca and within two of all-time regional leaders America. Rayados are also now the clear face of the Champions League era, with all five of their trophies coming during the 13 times the CCL has been contested since 2008.