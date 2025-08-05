Philadelphia Union acquire Milan Iloski from FC Nordsjælland

The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Milan Iloski from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

To facilitate the move, Philadelphia picked Iloski in the MLS Waiver Order after acquiring the No. 1 position from CF Montréal. In exchange, Montréal received the 21st spot in the Waiver Order and up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($100k guaranteed GAM; $150k conditional GAM)

This is Iloski's second MLS club this season; he spent April through July on loan at San Diego FC from Nordsjælland. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in just 471 minutes with San Diego, including a historic four-goal performance at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

"Milan is a dynamic, instinctive goal scorer who thrives in attacking transition," said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.