Philadelphia Union acquire Milan Iloski from FC Nordsjælland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Milan Iloski from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
To facilitate the move, Philadelphia picked Iloski in the MLS Waiver Order after acquiring the No. 1 position from CF Montréal. In exchange, Montréal received the 21st spot in the Waiver Order and up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($100k guaranteed GAM; $150k conditional GAM)
This is Iloski's second MLS club this season; he spent April through July on loan at San Diego FC from Nordsjælland. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in just 471 minutes with San Diego, including a historic four-goal performance at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
"Milan is a dynamic, instinctive goal scorer who thrives in attacking transition," said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"His ability to convert goal chances is extraordinary and he has a willingness to defend. We look forward to integrating him into the team quickly."
A former Real Salt Lake homegrown product, Iloski played college soccer at UCLA before returning to RSL. He raised his profile while at Orange County SC, winning the 2022 USL Championship Golden Boot.
Iloski joins a deep Union striker pool led by 2025 MLS All-Star and Golden Boot presented by Audi contender Tai Baribo (15 goals). Meanwhile, Designated Players Mikael Uhre and Bruno Damiani have each scored four goals.
Iloski arrives as Philadelphia eye a Supporters' Shield push in their first year under Bradley Carnell. The Union currently lead the league table with 50 points from 25 matches (15W-5L-5D record).
