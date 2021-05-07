Phil Neville's son Harvey joins Inter Miami's USL side from Manchester United

There’s going to be another Neville family member around Inter Miami CF’s training ground.

Harvey Neville, the son of IMCF head coach Phil Neville, has departed Manchester United’s youth ranks and signed with Fort Lauderdale CF, his father confirmed in a press conference Thursday.

Harvey, 18, trained with the first team during preseason and will now look to prove himself at the USL League One level with IMCF’s reserve side.

“He came out to do some training, to see his dad and really enjoyed it, impressed everybody,” Phil Neville said. “It's quite difficult because obviously when he's in the club he's just another player.