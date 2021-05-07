Phil Neville's son Harvey joins Inter Miami's USL side from Manchester United

There’s going to be another Neville family member around Inter Miami CF’s training ground.
Harvey Neville, the son of IMCF head coach Phil Neville, has departed Manchester United’s youth ranks and signed with Fort Lauderdale CF, his father confirmed in a press conference Thursday.
Harvey, 18, trained with the first team during preseason and will now look to prove himself at the USL League One level with IMCF’s reserve side.
“He came out to do some training, to see his dad and really enjoyed it, impressed everybody,” Phil Neville said. “It's quite difficult because obviously when he's in the club he's just another player.
“I have left a lot of the decision-making on Harvey up to other people in and around the club, [Chris Henderson] and Anthony Pulis has taken a real sort of interest in him because I have said, 'Look, you need to be really honest here.’”
Harvey Neville has also spent time in the Manchester City and Valencia academies. Now, he’ll look to impress in the country’s third division while chasing an MLS contract.
“I have got to say I am harder on Harvey than any other player in the squad or the team, but ultimately he signed for the USL team,” Phil Neville said. “It is a great opportunity for him and he's so excited to be out here in a new adventure for him.”
In their second year of operation, Fort Lauderdale CF have already helped develop several first-team players. The alumni list includes goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira and defender Sami Guediri, as well as homegrowns Edison Azcona, Ian Fray and Felipe Valencia.