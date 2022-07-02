Phil Neville explains why Inter Miami "didn’t want to" sign Gareth Bale

The Herons instead acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from the Black & Gold because the former Real Madrid and Tottenham star was on their Discovery List .

But it’s the rest of his answer that really explains the direction Miami desire to go during the Secondary Transfer Window, which opens July 7 and lasts till Aug. 4. And, to emphasize the club's philosophy, Neville pointed to Wednesday's news of signing versatile French attacker Corentin Jean from RC Lens in Ligue 1, the same club former New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa just joined.

“At this moment in time, I feel as if we’re still in that foundation, building block phase,” Neville told reporters, explaining why it was LAFC, not Miami, that landed the Welsh superstar. “And there will be times when we add the cherries and the icings on the cake.

"… As much as it's, yes, great on paper and all that business, we felt from a roster point of view, we felt from what we really wanted from this season, [Jean] and the other players hopefully we'll bring in fit what we want at this moment in time.”

That's not to say there is zero interest in big names; Inter Miami are often linked in media reports to European stars, largely because of the iconic status co-owner David Beckham holds in the global game. But when push came to shove, Bale wasn't going to south Florida.