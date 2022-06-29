Inter Miami CF sign forward Jean Corentin from Ligue 1's RC Lens

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed French attacker Jean Corentin from Ligue 1 side RC Lens through the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
Corentin, 26, can play as a winger or striker. He’ll occupy an international roster slot for Inter Miami.
“Corentin Jean is an exciting, technical and dynamic player who will bolster our attack by helping us generate more chances in the final third, contributing mostly from wide areas and giving us more depth up top,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We believe his quality and experience at the highest levels will strengthen our squad to help us achieve our goals this season and beyond.
Corentin arrives after spending the entirety of his professional career in France, suiting up for Troyes, Monaco, Toulouse and Lens. He’s posted 37 goals and 21 assists in 249 all-competition appearances.
Corentin scored five times in 35 appearances for various French youth national teams, most recently suiting up for their U-21 side in 2016.
The move comes with Inter Miami still holding an open Designated Player spot as the MLS Secondary Transfer Window approaches (runs July 7 to Aug. 4). It also continues a trend of MLS clubs doing business with RC Lens, who have acquired Polish internationals Przemysław Frankowski (from Chicago Fire FC) and Adam Buksa (from New England Revolution) within the past year.
Inter Miami, now in their third MLS season, have a new-look roster this year. Corentin joins winter/spring signings like Robert Taylor, Indiana Vassilev, Ariel Lassiter, Leonardo Campana and Emerson Rodriguez in the final third. Both Campana and Rodriguez are U22 Initiative additions.
Inter Miami are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings as their campaign's midway point approaches (6W-7L-3D, 21 points), sitting one spot below the Audi MLS Cup Playoff places.