Petar Musa steps up for FC Dallas in massive Texas Derby win

As did Petar Musa , the club-record signing who opened the score with just his third goal of the season. It also set Dallas on the path to victory that Sebastien Ibeagha sealed in the 80th minute.

On Saturday, FCD grabbed a 2-0 Texas Derby win over 10-man Houston Dynamo FC , ending a seven-match winless streak dating back to their opening-day victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 25. They needed this one badly.

Acclimation process

"Like everything in life, things take time," head coach Nico Estévez said of Musa, who tallied for the second-straight game to reach 3g/1a in eight matches. "Petar's problem is that the team hasn't been doing well. That's not Petar's fault or any other player's fault... If the team's not doing well, not functioning, it's hard for any player to do well."

Musa's finish from a tight angle in the 55th minute was a crucial moment for a player on whom so many expectations have been placed. It was also a reminder of the quality that has earned him six caps with the Croatian national team, appearing on the biggest stages in Europe.