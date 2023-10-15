Peru vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

As many as eight MLS players could feature Tuesday evening when Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and Peru host Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi and Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Nacional de Lima.
How to watch and stream
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Nacional de Lima | Lima, Peru
Argentina will enter as heavy favorites, both since they're defending World Cup champions and because they sit atop South America's standings with a perfect 3W-0L-0D record (nine points) thus far. This Conmebol matchup also hasn't gone Peru's way since a shock 2-1 victory at the 1997 Copa América.
Big picture, South America will see six of 10 nations qualify for the 2026 World Cup that's co-hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico. A seventh Conmebol side could qualify through the playoff phase.
Peru will hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss Thursday at Chile, conceding two second-half goals after not registering a shot on target. That result put head coach Juan Reynoso's side ninth in South America's World Cup qualifying standings, taking just one point (0W-2L-1D) from three matches thus far.
With nerves building around La Blanquirroja, they'll likely need a heroic performance from Gallese in goal against Argentina. The same could apply to left back Miguel Trauco (San Jose Earthquakes) and center backs Luis Abram (Atlanta United) and Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), who will surely be under pressure if called upon.
Big picture, Peru have qualified for just one of the past 10 World Cups (Russia 2018).
It's been smooth sailing for Argentina throughout World Cup qualifiers, going three-for-three after wins over Ecuador (1-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (1-0). The latter result occurred on Thursday, whereby center back Nicolás Otamendi's early strike was enough against a foe led by former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.
The million-dollar question around La Albiceleste is how much Messi will play as he continues to recover from injury. Inter Miami's No. 10 subbed on for Julián Álvarez in the 53rd minute vs. Paraguay, helping see out the victory at Estadio Monumental.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni also called up Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada and Inter Miami midfielder Facundo Farías for the October international window, but neither made the matchday squad against Paraguay.