Peru vs. Argentina: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Big picture, South America will see six of 10 nations qualify for the 2026 World Cup that's co-hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico. A seventh Conmebol side could qualify through the playoff phase.

Argentina will enter as heavy favorites, both since they're defending World Cup champions and because they sit atop South America's standings with a perfect 3W-0L-0D record (nine points) thus far. This Conmebol matchup also hasn't gone Peru's way since a shock 2-1 victory at the 1997 Copa América.

Big picture, Peru have qualified for just one of the past 10 World Cups (Russia 2018).

Peru will hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss Thursday at Chile, conceding two second-half goals after not registering a shot on target. That result put head coach Juan Reynoso's side ninth in South America's World Cup qualifying standings, taking just one point (0W-2L-1D) from three matches thus far.

It's been smooth sailing for Argentina throughout World Cup qualifiers, going three-for-three after wins over Ecuador (1-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (1-0). The latter result occurred on Thursday, whereby center back Nicolás Otamendi's early strike was enough against a foe led by former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.

The million-dollar question around La Albiceleste is how much Messi will play as he continues to recover from injury. Inter Miami's No. 10 subbed on for Julián Álvarez in the 53rd minute vs. Paraguay, helping see out the victory at Estadio Monumental.