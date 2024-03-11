Matchday

Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

MLSsoccer staff

The Philadelphia Union visit Liga MX side Pachuca Tuesday night with a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals up for grabs.

Watch

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: ViX

When

Where

  • Estadio Hidalgo | Pachuca, Mexico

This Round of 16 fixture will be decided at Mexico's Estadio Hidalgo after both sides played to a scoreless draw last week at Subaru Park. Whoever advances will face the winner of the Herediano vs. Robinhood series.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Pachuca
  • Round One: Bye

Liga MX's top-scoring club (25 goals through 11 Clausura matches), Pachuca were nonetheless shut out by the Union last week in Leg 1 despite attempting 19 shots. In addition, their 20 goals allowed are the third-highest in the Mexican first division.

But even more concerning for Guillermo Almada's side: they're coming off a 2-1 league loss to Querérato at the Estadio Hidalgo – their first home defeat since November.

Philadelphia Union
  • Round One: 6-5 aggregate vs. Saprissa (Costa Rica)

With some better finishing last week, the Union very well could be traveling to Mexico leading the aggregate scoreline. On that note, the margins for error will be even more razor-thin in the away leg, since Philly must win or tie by at least one goal to automatically advance to the next round.

They'll be well-protected in goal, after three-time MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake put up a clean sheet against the Tuzos last week in his first appearance back from an adductor injury. In addition, Saturday's postponed Matchday 4 showdown against Seattle Sounders FC gave Jim Curtin & Co. some extra days of rest to prepare for Tuesday's decisive game.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Philadelphia Union Concacaf Champions Cup Matchday

