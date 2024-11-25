Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Final

Orlando City SC host New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday evening, chasing a spot in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Inter&Co Stadium | Orlando, Flordia
The Eastern Conference Final winner cannot host MLS Cup on Dec. 7, but rather visits the Western Conference Final winner (LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC).
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4 (52 points)
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Charlotte FC
- Conference Semifinals: 1-0 win vs. Atlanta United
Orlando are looking to make their first-ever MLS Cup appearance, after slipping past Charlotte FC in Round One and defeating Atlanta United, 1-0, in the Conference Semifinals. In fact, this is the furthest that the Lions have ever gone in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after making the semifinals on two prior occasions (2020, '23).
Now, Oscar Pareja's side are the presumptive favorite and will look to end New York's magical run with a victory at Inter&Co Stadium, where they are unbeaten this postseason.
The Lions are led by Uruguayan star Facundo Torres, who paces the team with two playoff goals. He is joined by Ramiro Enrique (1g/0a), who netted the game-winner against Atlanta, and midfielder Martín Ojeda (1g/0a). Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been phenomenal, recording three clean sheets and allowing just one goal throughout Orlando's four playoff matches.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 7 (47 points)
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew
- Conference Semifinals: 2-0 win at New York City FC
The Red Bulls are accustomed to the underdog label, stunning reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew with a two-game sweep in Round One. They then eliminated arch-rivals New York City FC with a 2-0 road win, claiming the first-ever postseason edition of the Hudson River Derby
Back in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2018, RBNY have their sights set on hoisting the club's first-ever MLS Cup. New York have reached MLS Cup just once in their 29-year history, falling 3-1 to Columbus in the 2008 final.
The Red Bulls' are propelled by Paraguayan goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who's recorded two shutouts and 16 total saves across New York's three playoff games. DP midfielders Felipe Carballo (2g/0a) and Emil Forsberg (1g/1a) have given the Red Bulls a major boost, while Dante Vanzeir (2g/1a) leads the attack alongside Lewis Morgan.