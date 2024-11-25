Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Final

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

The Eastern Conference Final winner cannot host MLS Cup on Dec. 7, but rather visits the Western Conference Final winner ( LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC ).

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 4 (52 points)

Eastern Conference No. 4 (52 points) Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Charlotte FC

2-1 series win vs. Charlotte FC Conference Semifinals: 1-0 win vs. Atlanta United

Orlando are looking to make their first-ever MLS Cup appearance, after slipping past Charlotte FC in Round One and defeating Atlanta United, 1-0, in the Conference Semifinals. In fact, this is the furthest that the Lions have ever gone in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after making the semifinals on two prior occasions (2020, '23).

Now, Oscar Pareja's side are the presumptive favorite and will look to end New York's magical run with a victory at Inter&Co Stadium, where they are unbeaten this postseason.