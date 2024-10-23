Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Two of the most in-form teams in MLS face off on Sunday night, as Orlando City SC (No. 4) entertain Charlotte FC (No. 5) in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This Round One series winner will face either Inter Miami CF (No. 1) or Atlanta United (No. 9) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Orlando or Charlotte must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 9).

Orlando's late-season form propelled them into a top-four spot and makes them a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. Will they reach the Conference Semifinals for the third time, setting up a matchup with either the MLS Cup favorites Inter Miami, or the upset-minded Atlanta United?

The Lions have been guided by the scintillating attacking trio of Ramiro Enrique (8g/2a), Duncan McGuire (10g/3a) and Facundo Torres (14g/6a), the club's all-time leading goalscorer, while Martin Ojeda helps set the table with a team-high 12 assists.

Orlando are making their fifth-straight Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, and roll into the postseason in strong form, winning six games and losing just twice since Aug. 31. That run includes a 2-0 home victory over their Round One opponents, Charlotte FC, on Sept. 19.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 5

Perhaps one of the only teams hotter than Orlando right now is Charlotte, who are unbeaten in their last five regular season matches (4W-0L-1D). The Crown jumped over New York City FC and into fifth place on Decision Day, with a 3-0 win over D.C. United.

Charlotte boast one of the strongest defenses in MLS, highlighted by center backs Tim Ream and Adilson Malanda as well as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. The defense has allowed just 37 goals this year and kept 12 clean sheets, both of which are second-best in the league.