Who makes the US Open Cup final? Red Bulls, Orlando City & Sporting KC left standing

Three MLS teams remain in the 2022 US Open Cup , and now they’re one match away from the national competition’s championship bout.

Here’s what awaits each club as their 2022 MLS season pauses in pursuit of a trophy. All games can be watched on ESPN+.

It’s been a challenging 2022 MLS campaign for Sporting Kansas City, to say the least, as they're currently last in the Western Conference table with 20 points from 23 matches – unfamiliar territory for a perennial contender.

But this year’s run to the Open Cup semifinals offers a chance for respite from those struggles in league play, in a similar vein to the 2013 D.C. United side that won the tournament despite a bottom-of-the-table finish.

To manage that feat, SKC will have to vanquish a lower-division foe in USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC, who will be looking to beat a third MLS opponent after previously topping the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy upon reaching the semifinals.

“It’s a team that aspires to be in Major League Soccer,” said manager and sporting director Peter Vermes. “They’ve built themselves that way, and so we know what we’re up against. We’re playing at their place, so that’s another difficulty.”

Sporting KC have excelled in Open Cup play throughout their history, winning the competition in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017. They can become the only active club to lift the USOC trophy five times.

“It’s massive; it’s another opportunity to go and win a title,” said captain Johnny Russell. “I’ve always enjoyed my whole career playing in cup competitions, I think there’s something a little bit special about the cup. Here it’s no different."

Vermes' group is coming off a 6-0 quarterfinal thumping of USL Leauge One outfit Union Omaha in late June, plus they knocked off fellow MLS sides FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo FC in earlier rounds. Now, they're looking to deny an upset bid from the last lower-league side in the mix.