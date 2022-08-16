Orlando City SC game moved in anticipation of 2022 US Open Cup final

The shift leaves Orlando last playing a league match on Aug. 31 when hosting Seattle Sounders FC , then having a week off before their highly-anticipated match at Exploria Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 4, three days before they’ll host USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC for the national tournament’s championship honor and a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot.

Orlando City SC will now have a longer rest period before competing in the 2022 US Open Cup final on Sept. 7, announcing Monday their regular-season match at Inter Miami CF has been moved to Oct. 5.

🚨 SCHEDULE CHANGE 🚨 Our September 4th match against Inter Miami CF has been changed to October 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. #VamosOrlando | #DaleMiAmor pic.twitter.com/JaiGTKiebS

To reach this year’s US Open Cup final and get hosting rights, Orlando resoundingly beat the New York Red Bulls by a 5-1 scoreline in the semifinals.

With the schedule change, Orlando now have a three-match week through Decision Day, after which the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway. Those contests are as follows:

Oct. 2 at New York City FC

Oct. 5 at Inter Miami CF

Oct. 9 vs. Columbus Crew