Orlando City SC game moved in anticipation of 2022 US Open Cup final

Orlando City SC will now have a longer rest period before competing in the 2022 US Open Cup final on Sept. 7, announcing Monday their regular-season match at Inter Miami CF has been moved to Oct. 5.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 4, three days before they’ll host USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC for the national tournament’s championship honor and a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot.

The shift leaves Orlando last playing a league match on Aug. 31 when hosting Seattle Sounders FC, then having a week off before their highly-anticipated match at Exploria Stadium.

To reach this year’s US Open Cup final and get hosting rights, Orlando resoundingly beat the New York Red Bulls by a 5-1 scoreline in the semifinals.

With the schedule change, Orlando now have a three-match week through Decision Day, after which the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs get underway. Those contests are as follows:

The Lions, seeking a third straight playoff trip, are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings through Week 25 with nine games to go (33 points; 9W-10L-6L record). They’re yet to lift a trophy since joining the league in 2015, though made the MLS is Back Tournament final in 2020.

