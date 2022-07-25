Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have acquired winger Iván Angulo on loan from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras of Brazil’s Série A, the club announced Monday.
The loan will last a full year with the option to extend an additional six months, allowing the Lions to hold on to the 23-year-old through the winter of 2024. Angula will join a Lions attack led by Ercan Kara, Facundo Torres and Alexandre Pato, currently in the bottom third of the league in goals scored (26).
“Iván is a talented and creative winger that has international experience going to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for Colombia and has played in the first division in Portugal,” said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi in a release. “We believe his ability to take players one-on-one and the danger he creates down the flanks are going to be great assets for us as we push towards the end of this season.”
After starting his professional career in his native Colombia with Envigado FC, Angulo spent the 2019 season on loan with Palmeiras before officially joining the Brazilian giants in 2020. The winger has made 65 first-team appearances, recording four goals and five assists.
Angulo has represented Colombia at multiple youth levels, starting at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup before also featuring for his country's U-23 side. He has yet to be called up for the senior team.
He is Orlando's second signing of the Secondary Transfer Window that runs through Aug. 4 alongside US international forward Nicholas Gioacchini. They have transferred out forward Silvester van der Water and forward Matheus Aias, and traded midfielder Sebastian Méndez to LAFC.