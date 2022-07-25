Orlando City SC acquire Colombian winger Iván Angulo on loan

The loan will last a full year with the option to extend an additional six months, allowing the Lions to hold on to the 23-year-old through the winter of 2024. Angula will join a Lions attack led by Ercan Kara , Facundo Torres and Alexandre Pato , currently in the bottom third of the league in goals scored (26).

“Iván is a talented and creative winger that has international experience going to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for Colombia and has played in the first division in Portugal,” said Orlando City EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi in a release. “We believe his ability to take players one-on-one and the danger he creates down the flanks are going to be great assets for us as we push towards the end of this season.”