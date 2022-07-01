Orlando City transfer forward Silvester van der Water to Eredivisie's Cambuur

The 25-year-old joined Orlando ahead of the 2021 MLS season after competing for Heracles Almelo in his native Holland, also in the top flight.

“We want to thank Silvester for his hard work and dedication throughout his time with us here in The City Beautiful,” EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “We wish him the very best moving forward and look forward to watching him progress through the rest of his career.”

During his one-and-a-half seasons in Orlando, van der Water had three goals and three assists in 31 regular-season games (12 starts). He featured in just four games this year.