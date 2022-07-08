Transfer Tracker

Orlando City transfer Matheus Aias to Spain's Real Racing Club

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Orlando City SC have transferred forward Matheus Aias to SC Real Racing Club de Santander of Spain’s Segunda Division, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian ultimately had one goal in six matches for Orlando, never quite hitting his stride after joining in August 2020 from English side Watford.

Aias was on loan since June 2021 at Real Oviedo, also in Spain’s second tier, where he recorded two goals and one assist in 25 league games.

“We wish Matheus nothing but the best as he makes this next move in his career,” EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “We look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes in this new venture.”

