Orlando City face anxious wait after Alexandre Pato exits debut with injury

“We're waiting and may God just help us on Pato and [that] he's not hurt,” Pareja said. “We'll wait until the doctors diagnose him.”

Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja didn’t have an update during his postgame press conference, noting they’re waiting for doctors to provide more information.

Pato exited in the 80th minute of his MLS debut after landing awkwardly while avoiding a slide tackle from Five Stripes’ midfielder Franco Ibarra . The 31-year-old immediately clutched near his right knee, though departed the Lions’ 2021 season opener under his own power after being attended to by the training staff.

The Orlando City SC community is waiting with bated breath for official word on Alexandre Pato ’s health after the Brazilian forward got injured during a 0-0 draw against Southeast rival Atlanta United on Saturday afternoon.

Pato signed with Orlando City this past February, last playing for Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo. He joined on a one-year deal as a free agent, notably not requiring the Designated Player slot one might expect of a striker whose résumé includes European sides AC Milan, Chelsea and Villarreal.

If Pato does miss time, the Lions could turn to Tesho Akindele or Matheus Aias as central options. Daryl Dike is still on loan at Barnsley through the English Championship season’s end, helping them chase promotion to the Premier League.

“We have other players, too," Pareja said. "We don't want to lose any and probably one of the things that hurts the most from the coach's standpoint is just to see any player get hurt. So let's wait, but now we have to keep going. It's just the start of the season.”

Pato enjoyed bright moments against Atlanta, nearly breaking the scoreless deadlock with a left-footed shot in the 72nd minute. He also combined beautifully with midfielder Sebastian Mendez in the 62nd minute, but their link-up didn’t produce a breakthrough.

Now, Orlando hope that Pato returns at full strength as they continue building under Pareja’s guidance. Up next, the Lions face travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Friday night (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes)