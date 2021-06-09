One statistic that explains every MLS Western Conference team in 2021 so far

The Portland Timbers entered the international break with a bitter taste in their mouth after conceding three goals from set pieces against the Philadelphia Union. That game is the best example of Portland’s defensive struggles on set pieces, but it certainly isn’t the only example. The Timbers have given up six of the top 52 single-game set piece xG totals in MLS this season and their 0.64 xG allowed from set pieces is the most in the league. Their defensive work in open play has been average this season (they’ve allowed 0.84 xG per 90 from open play, which is 13th in MLS), but Gio Savarese needs to improve his team’s set piece defending for them to become a well-rounded threat in the Western Conference.